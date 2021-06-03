Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Has Been Postponed Again

We’ll have to wait another year to see Mother Monster at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Photo: Lady Gaga/ Instagram

Once again, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour has been pushed to 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.



“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone,” Mother Monster said in a statement.



The six-date stadium trek was originally set to be from July 25, 2020 to August 27 to promote the release of her album, Chromatica. She announced that she was making stops at the following locations:

July 25: Stade de France- Paris

July 30: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium- London

August 7: Fenway Park- Boston

August 16: Rogers Centre- Toronto

August 19: Metlife Stadium- New Jersey

August 27: Wrigley Field- Chicago

Although revised dates have not been announced yet, it’s likely the tour will be around that time frame.