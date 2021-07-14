Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Ice Cream Is Now A Thing

Photo: Kraft Mac n’ Cheese/ Instagram

Ice cream for dinner? That’s one way you can look at Kraft’s newest product that has some people confused.



Introducing Kraft’s Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream. Yup, you read that correctly.



The press release for the ice cream is as follows:

“This summer, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life’s greatest pleasures: ice cream and macaroni & cheese. For the first time ever, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will launch a limited-edition ice cream in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious ice cream and vegan ice cream with just a few ingredients. The brands collaborated to turn the comfort of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into the ultimate summer treat with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.

To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients. The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”



This isn’t the company’s first bizarre concoction. Back in January 2021, they released their pink “Candy Mac n’ Cheese” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re giving 1,000 lucky lovebirds the chance to turn their mac and cheese into sweet, pink #CandyKraftMacAndCheese. To enter and see official rules, visit: https://t.co/4IVysaCuYy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 2/8/2021 pic.twitter.com/gOFvEr6D5Z — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) January 27, 2021

The cheesy, yet frozen treat was created to mark National Mac n’ Cheese Day. It went on sale today at 11 am, and is here for a limited time.



If the foodie in you is curious about the dessert, and you’re willing to travel, it’s sold at the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores— located in New York City, Los Angeles and Houston. You can also purchase it on the store’s website for $12 a pint.