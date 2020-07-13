Kane Brown Drops New Song With Swae Lee and Khalid [Listen]
“I wish I never met your a**, But sometimes it be like that”
Kane Brown just released a new single with the help of Swae Lee and Khalid called “Be Like That.” The three artists all had a hand in writing this track. However, this isn’t the first time Kane Brown and Khalid had worked together.
They previously teamed up for a remix of Khalid’s single, “Saturday Nights,” which debuted in January 2019.
“It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship,” Kane explains of his new tune. “And trying not to overthink it. When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”