Justin Timberlake Has New Music On The Way

Photo: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Justin Timberlake is working on new music!

The singer was a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday and dropped the exciting news.

Of course Jimmy asked if fans can expect new music. “Let’s go with ‘yes.’ I’ve been in and out of the studio working on stuff.” Timberlake revealed.

He thens goes ahead and explains how he’s so patient when it comes to releasing music.

“Listen, I sat on ‘Mirrors’ for four, five years.” Timberlake explained. “I almost got to the point where I was like, ‘What was that song we did?’ I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer, that if I still love them that much after time goes by, hopefully people will when they hear them after time goes by.”

