Justin Timberlake Confirms New Addition to the Family

Photo: Justin Timberlake/ Instagram

Justin Timberlake has *officially* confirmed that there’s a new addition to the Timberlake clan!



Yesterday on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake revealed the name of his second child with wife Jessica Biel.



“Yeah, I’ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”







It was announced last summer that the couple welcomed a child, but they kept her pregnancy a secret. Only a select few were aware of the pregnancy— one of them being Ellen herself.



“I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, do you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and you were like, ‘We’re having another baby!’”



