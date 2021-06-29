Justin Bieber Politely Asks Fans To Stop Waiting Outside His NYC Home

Photo: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Sometimes, we forget that celebrities we idolize are human beings just like us.



They may have cooler jobs, fame, and accolades, but they also have feelings, and go through everyday problems.



In a TikTok video from user @vanessafex, the 27 year-old pop star was seen heading to his NYC apartment while a crowd of fans waited outside to hopefully meet him. For Bieber, this was a personal boundary that was crossed; he politely told fans to stop staking out his home.



“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he explains. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

Even after requesting that his fans vacate the area, a fan asked Bieber for a hug; he proceeded to enter the building.



This isn’t the first time that the Grammy-winning artist encountered this situation. In October 2020, he ranted about fans waiting outside his NYC apartment on his Instagram story.



“How do you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment,” Bieber asked at the time.



In conclusion, respect people’s privacy and personal boundaries.