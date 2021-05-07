Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Justice World Tour Dates

Photo: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

You’ll have to wait a little while longer if you want to see Justin Bieber perform live.



Originally set for this summer, the Canadian pop star’s Justice World Tour will take place in 2022. The 52-date tour will kick off on Feb. 18 in San Diego, before wrapping up on June 24 in Milwaukee. Several new dates were added to the tour: Austin, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Uncasville.



There will be multiple chances for you to catch a show as well. The “Hold On” singer will make stops at the Prudential Center in Newark, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Madison Square Garden, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.



In a press release, Bieber said “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”



The rescheduled tour will be in support of his new album, Justice, the follow-up to his 2020 comeback album Changes. Justice became his eighth album to top the Billboard 200, and spawned five singles “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Anyone,” “Hold On,” and “Peaches.”



If you purchased tickets prior to the tour being rescheduled, they will be honored. All ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot attend their 2022 date.



View the full list of dates below!