Justin Bieber Announces New Album “Justice”

Album #6 from the Canadian superstar is due out on March 19th.

Photo: Justin Bieber/ Instagram

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber announced the release of his upcoming album, Justice.



Out on Friday, March 19th, Bieber’s highly-anticipated album will include the singles he has previously released: his collaboration with Chance The Rapper, “Holy,” “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco, and his latest release, “Anyone.” Chance and Benny are just a few of the big names making guest appearances on the record. Khalid, The Kid Laroi, and Dominic Fike will also be featured.



When revealing the album on an Instagram post, Bieber said “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”



The album has been in the works since April 2020. On social media, the “Anyone” singer teased it by posting pics of him in the studio.





Ahead of the album’s release, the 27 year-old singer-songwriter will drop another track, “Hold On,” this Friday. It will serve as the album’s fourth single.



Justice is the follow up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated Changes, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.

