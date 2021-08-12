Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion Lead With The Most MTV VMA Nominations

Photo: Justin Bieber & Megan Thee Stallion/ Instagram

2021 has been good to both Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion. For Bieber, his latest release “Justice” became his eighth No. 1 album, and Megan Thee Stallion was featured on a string of successful singles. Now, it’s about to get even better!



The list of nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was revealed yesterday, and both artists racked up the most nominations. Coming in at seven nods is Bieber; a few of his nominations include “Artist of the Year,” and “Video of the Year” for his collab with Drake and DJ Khaled, “Popstar.” As for the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, she secured six nods, including one for “Artist of the Year.”



Right behind them with five nods each are fellow VMA vets Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat; Drake, and Lil Nas X. Joining this stacked group with their first-ever nominations are breakthrough artist Olivia Rodrigo, and Giveon.

Photo: Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo/ Instagram

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and air live on MTV on Sunday, September 12. This year’s awards will also honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks by collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day on a series of events to promote awareness and positive action around the day’s 20th anniversary.



Scroll down for the list of nominees in the major categories.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake — “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

BTS — “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Dua Lipa — “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa — “Prisoner”

BEST POP