Jonas Brothers Are Hitting The Road This Summer

New Jersey’s own the Jonas Brothers are going on tour this Summer!



Named the “Remember This Tour,” the 44-date trek will see them traveling across the U.S. Joining them as support is country star Kelsea Ballerini.



Whispers of a tour were going around yesterday, when the trio and Ballerini posted a video of the three brothers, standing in front of The Hollywood Bowl, attempting to facetime her. A Facebook event that was also posted yesterday was deleted.



Then this morning, they officially announced the tour with a Twitter post— showing Ballerini responding to the facetime call.



The tour will kick off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, before wrapping up on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles. It wouldn’t be a Jonas Brothers tour without stops to their home state, and there will be multiple. Their show at the PNC Bank Arts Center will be on Oct. 5, followed by their performance at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Oct. 7.



Fall 2019 was the trio’s last tour before the pandemic, and was in support of their 2019 album, Happiness Begins.



