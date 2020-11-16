Jeopardy! Fans Create Petition For Levar Burton to Become New Host

A petition that has over 87,000 signatures is calling for Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton to become Alex Trebek’s successor on Jeopardy!



The petition’s description says:



“Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds. This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!



Burton, 63, is absolutely qualified for the job. He also went on Twitter to express his appreciation, and that if he was considered for the position, he would be flattered.

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! 🙏🏾♥️



Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

Alex Trebek, 80, passed away on Nov. 9th after his battle with pancreatic cancer.