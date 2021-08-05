“Jeopardy” Executive Producer In Advanced Negotiations To Become Permanent Host

Photo: Mike Richards, courtesy of Jeopardy’s Instagram

Sony Pictures Television, the company that produces Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, is in advanced negotiations with its next host— one that might outrage fans.



According to a report from Variety, executive producer Mike Richards is expected to became the new permanent host of the game show.



Richards executive-produced the revival of CBS’s Let’s Make A Deal, and The Price Is Right before arriving to Jeopardy! last year. The Emmy-winning producer hosted for a few weeks after Ken Jennings, and has also hosted several shows— including The WB’s High School Reunion and The CW’s Beauty and the Geek.



After Alex Trebek’s death in November, Sony brought in a series of guest hosts— such as Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric; Bill Whitaker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings; George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton; Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers and former contestant Buzzy Cohen.



Burton wrapped up his run last Friday, and said he would be “hurt” if he didn’t land the permanent gig. “It will hurt. I’m not going to lie,” Burton said. “But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”



After seven months of auditioning guest hosts, it almost seems like a slap in the face. Even fans of the beloved show, and people on social media, are letting their opinions be heard.

Yo @Jeopardy what's the deal? Are we hiring @levarburton or what???? — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) August 5, 2021

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021