Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split Up

After spending weeks trying to work things out, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their engagement and relationship.



Earlier this morning, the couple issued a joint statement on TODAY, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

The singer-actress and MLB legend began dating in 2017, and became engaged in March 2019. Their wedding was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In March, rumors about them splitting up and breaking off their engagement surfaced. Less than a day later, they were spotted together in the Dominican Republic, where J-Lo was filming a movie.



Lopez was previously married to singer Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. As for Rodriguez, his first marriage ended in a divorce back in 2008.