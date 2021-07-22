Jason Biggs To Host New Game Show ‘Cash At Your Door’

Photo: E!

You might want to answer your door the next time someone knocks or rings the doorbell because it may be Jason Biggs! Jason Biggs is the host of a new game show called Jason Biggs’ Cash At Your Door.

In the show, Biggs knocks on people’s doors who think they’ve signed up for a program that shows off their home. Instead of chatting about their beautiful kitchen or backyards, Biggs along with celebrity guests, quiz the homeowners and their families in three rounds of trivia for a chance to win $25,000.

“I grew up watching game shows, and I feel like game shows are having a wonderful moment right now,” Biggs shared with E! News back in Feb. 2021. “And so much of the television that I watched currently when I’m able to get away from my kids, is game shows.”

Some of the celebrity guests include Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia and Ryan Serhant from Million Dollar Listing.

Biggs teamed up with the producers of Cash Cab for this show.

Jason Biggs’ Cash At Your Door premieres on Tuesday, August 31 at 11 pm on E!