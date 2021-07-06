It’s Official: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Tied The Knot!

While we were celebrating the Fourth of July weekend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated a different occasion: their wedding!



On Saturday, the couple tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in a chapel he built specifically for this moment. The new Mrs. Shelton posted pictures of their wedding on social media yesterday, with the caption “July 3, 2021 dreams do come true!!!”

Picture: Gwen Stefani/ Instagram

Photo: Gwen Stefani/ Instagram

The No Doubt singer wore not one, but two gowns designed by Vera Wang on the special day. Her second attire, the reception look, was “a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress.” Hand sewn on the dress were three baby love birds, which represented her children: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.



As for the country star and “The Voice” coach, he wore a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest, and light bow tie. For pants? He kept it classy with blue jeans.



Blake and Gwen first met on the set of “The Voice” in 2015, and began dating late that year. Then on October 27, 2020, the couple announced their engagement. Both Stefani and Shelton have been previously married before. Stefani was married to alternative rock musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002- 2016, and Shelton to country singer Miranda Lambert from 2011- 2015.



Carson Daily, host of “The Voice,” officiated the wedding.