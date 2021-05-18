It’s Official: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied The Knot

The couple began dating in January 2020, and became engaged in December.

Photo: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez celebrating the Holidays/ Instagram

A HUGE congrats to Ariana Grande and her beau, Dalton Gomez!



After rumors began circulating yesterday, it has been confirmed that the couple tied the knot over the weekend.



According to sources, as well as TMZ, the wedding took place at their mansion in Montecito, California. It was an intimate gathering— with only 20 people in attendance— consisting of family members from both families. According to sources, there wasn’t a real “ceremony;” they said their vows in an informal way.



The couple began dating in the beginning of 2020, and spent the pandemic social distancing at her home in L.A.



During that time, their relationship became more serious. In may 2020, the “POV” singer and real estate agent made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” In the video, you can see the happy couple dancing together.



Grande was previously engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson in June 2018, after dating for one month. They called off their engagement, and ended the relationship that Fall.