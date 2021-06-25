It’s Here! Listen To Ed Sheeran’s Bass Heavy New Single “Bad Habits”

A pink suit? Vampires? Glam Ed Sheeran? YUP!



That’s all in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s new single, “Bad Habits, which premiered earlier at midnight. What’s immediately noticeable about the new track is how different it is from his previous work. It displays a prominent bass heavy, electronic sound.



This is his first solo single in almost a year, and first album in two years. He released “Afterglow” ahead of Christmas 2020. His latest album is 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which featured artists such as Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Khalid.



Although it has yet to be confirmed, it’s rumored that Ed’s forthcoming album will be called “Minus (-)” as indicated on multiple online posts— including his Wikipedia page.



