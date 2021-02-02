Introducing the Advisors for Season 20 of The Voice

Photo: NBC The Voice/ Instagram

NBC’s The Voice is preparing to make Season 20 one of its biggest seasons!



Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will once again return to the red chairs. After a season-long hiatus, Nick Jonas is back in the fold.



This is just part of the excitement for the upcoming season.



Glee alum Darren Criss will serve as advisor to Nick Jonas. Joining Clarkson is Latin singer Luis Fonsi, while country duo Dan + Shay will be at Shelton’s side.



As for John Legend? Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy!



Season 20 of The Voice premieres Mar. 1 on NBC.