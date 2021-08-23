Introducing Social Media’s Newest Challenge: The Milk Crate Challenge

Every few years, we see a social media challenge that becomes viral almost overnight.



We’ve seen it with the Cinnamon Challenge, Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. Now, there’s the “Milk Crate Challenge,” which is an extreme sport itself. The goal is to climb up one side of the pyramid of milk crates, and walk down the other side without falling. There’s also a small fee of $1- $5 that’s put into a pot, and the person who succeeds takes home the cash.



Many have attempted the challenge, and while some have crossed the other side without falling, most have failed. A woman by the name of “Tee” was the only person to have her victory filmed, and Twitter went wild over it.



Aye y’all! Somebody won the milk crate challenge! Whole hood bet on Tee. Tee got paid ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OMOyrGyQv — 0-41 (@runtelldatbish) August 18, 2021

Just where did the “Milk Crate Challenge” come from? As stated on Know Your Meme, a man by the name of Kenneth Waddell was the first to post it on his Facebook on August 13. The next day, Jordan Browne shared a video of a man trying to climb the milk crate stairs. Then, it moved to TikTok because of user @taylorxxlauren who shared their attempt. Brown reposted it on Facebook, and it quickly gained 5.3 million views in one day.



While this may sound “fun” to some, it’s definitely unsafe and dangerous. Participants have had bruises, cuts, and landed the wrong way.



See more videos of the challenge below.

This is by far the WORST milk crate challenge fall I’ve seen by far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2FcdyLovL7 — HIM (@_khannnnn) August 21, 2021