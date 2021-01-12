Introducing Fruity Pebbles Crisps: Fruity Pebbles In a Chip Form



As part of it’s 50th birthday celebration, Post Consumer Brand, the company behind many beloved cereals, released a mind-blowing snack: Fruity Pebbles Crisps.



Yes, they’re exactly what it sounds like! The new treats are round, flat chips made from Fruity Pebbles cereal.



Not a fan of the colorful pebbles? The chips are also available in a Cocoa Pebbles flavor to fulfill your chocolate craving.



This isn’t the first Fruity Pebbles-related food Post released to commemorate it’s 50th anniversary.



Last November, it was announced that they would enter the coffee world by releasing their own coffee creamer— with Fruity Pebbles, and Cocoa Pebbles flavors.



Post hasn’t addressed their crispy snack, but it has been spotted at various grocery stores, such as Giant, Food Lion, and Hy-Vee.



Fingers crossed they make it’s way to Jersey, and we can all enjoy them!



