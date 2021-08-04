Ikea’s New Candle Will Make Your Home Smell Like Swedish Meatballs

Photo courtesy of Ikea

Aside from furniture shopping, there’s another main reason why we take the trip to Ikea: their Swedish meatballs.



How can you not finish your magical adventure with a stop at the food court? Starting this Friday, you can bring the delicious, mouthwatering smell to your home! The furniture giant announced they are releasing their own meatball-scented candle called “Huvudroll” to celebrate the Ikea Family’s tenth anniversary, their free loyalty program which gives participants special offers and rewards.



Sho Matsuzaki is the creative director at Ogilvy, the company that led the project. In an interview with The New York Post, he said “for many people, one of the first things that comes to mind when they think of IKEA is their delicious and affordable Swedish meatballs. There’s no other furniture brand out there with a food offering that has such a strong following.”

Back in 2018, a Twitter user wished for the meatball-scented candle to exist. Speak it into existence, right?



Sadly, there are no Ikea locations in Monmouth and Ocean counties; the nearest one is in Elizabeth, NJ. However, you can enter the sweepstakes at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/ikea-family/anniversary-pubabff5fc0#IKEA which will run until Aug. 22.



