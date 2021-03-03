‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Quit Acting and “Ashamed” By Her Roles

“Jennette McCurdy at the Kids’ Choice Awards.jpg” by Jen Lowery is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

The iCarly revival is in the works on Paramount Plus and it’s missing one major cast member, Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett.

The retired actress, explained why she’s quit being in from the camera on the Season 2 premiere of her podcast, Empty Inside, which featured Anna Faris as a guest.

It turns out the only reason she started acting was because her “family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out.”

The former child star shared how her mom was the pushing force.

“My mom put me in it when I was 6, and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family,” McCurdy said.

McCurdy went on to shared how she truly felt staring in the hit Nickelodeon shows iCarly and Sam & Cat.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways,” Jennette McCurdy revealed. “I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy.”

“I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past. I get that this answer is super unlikable.” McCurdy explained.

Her wacky characters will be missed.