Holiday Wine Fest Heading to Six Flags

Spooky season is over, and Six Flags Great Adventure is ready for their next Holiday festivities.



Today, New Jersey’s largest theme park announced that the festivities for 2020’s Holiday in the Park will include Holiday Wine Fest, featuring eight NJ wineries:

Tomasello Winery

Wagonhouse Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Plagido’s Winery

Villari Vineyards

Valenzano Winery

Villa Milagro Vineyards

Salem Oak Vineyards

Also available at the event will be food trucks, and several food options.

Holiday Wine Fest will take place Nov. 14 and 15. Tickets are $44.99, and include access to the theme park and wine event. Season Pass and Membership holders pay just $24.99. Entry fee includes samples from the wineries, with bottles available for purchase as well. Tickets can be purchased here.