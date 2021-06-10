Hoagitos Set To Open a New Location

Photo: Hoagitos sandwiches, courtesy of Hogitos

There’s NO shortage of great food here at the Jersey Shore, and there’s one restaurant that’s expanding its presence: Hoagitos.



The sandwich shop is opening a 2nd store location in Oakhurst, specifically in Oakhurst’s Towne Center on Route 35. They’re aiming for an opening in late July.



It has been quite the journey for Hoagitos, which has grown to become a Monmouth County favorite. In 2013, they began as a stand on the Asbury Park boardwalk, then added a second location in Belmar in 2016.

Photo: Hoagitos/ Instagram

Hoagitos is known for unique menu, which contains their signature fried chicken, mini-subs, sliders, and sides. With names like the “Finger Licker,” the “Southern Comfort,” and the “Forbidden Chicken,” how could you not be enticed?



In an interview with nj.com, owner Mark Spagnuolo said “We didn’t start off as a fried chicken place, and we’ve kind of morphed into it. We just make really, really delicious sandwiches,” Spagnuolo said. “But the fried chicken for some reason, people really kind of drifted toward it.”







