Here’s The Cast For “Dancing With The Stars” Season 30

Yesterday was a big day for the show “Dancing With The Stars.”



We’re days away from another season, and with it, a slew of new contestants. ABC’s “Good Morning America” revealed the celebrities who will compete for the iconic Mirror Ball trophy.



Gracing the ballroom floor will be Melanie C, A.K.A. “Sporty Spice” from the Spice Girls, and “Bachelor” alum Matt James. The lineup doesn’t just end there!



“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen and talk show host Amanda Kloots will also show off their dance moves. “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, Emmy-nominated actress Melora Hardin, YouTuber Olivia Jade are also making their appearance on the show, as well as Peloton cycling director Cody Rigsby, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.



There were some lovely surprises thrown in there too. Actor and “Beverly Hills: 90210” alum Brian Austin Green was announced, along with actress and “The Office” alum Melora Hardin, WWE wrestler “The Miz,” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove.

Singer and YouTube personality Jojo Siwa was announced as a contestant in late August. She’ll be making DWTS history as the first celeb on the show to have a same-sex partner, and agreed to it “without hesitation.”



Season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres Mon, Sept. 20 on ABC with Tyra Banks returning as host.