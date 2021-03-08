Here Are The Performers For The 2021 Grammy Awards
Last night, the Recording Academy unveiled their lineup of performers for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards; it’s an incredible lineup, to say the least.
Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift are set to perform. However, it doesn’t just stop there!
Also hitting the stage are the following acts:
- Bad Bunny
- Black Pumas
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Mickey Guyton
- HAIM
- Brittany Howard
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Chris Martin
- John Mayer
- Maren Morris
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Harry Styles
Last November, the Grammy nominations were revealed. Beyoncé garnered the most nominations with 9, becoming the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history. Right behind her are Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, and Taylor Swift with six nods each.
Not only will the event highlight the achievements of those in the industry, but it’ll also pay tribute to independent venues, which have been affected by the pandemic.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airs live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.