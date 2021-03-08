Here Are The Performers For The 2021 Grammy Awards

Photo: Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich; Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa/ Instagram

Last night, the Recording Academy unveiled their lineup of performers for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards; it’s an incredible lineup, to say the least.



Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift are set to perform. However, it doesn’t just stop there!



Also hitting the stage are the following acts:

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

BTS

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Mickey Guyton

HAIM

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

Last November, the Grammy nominations were revealed. Beyoncé garnered the most nominations with 9, becoming the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history. Right behind her are Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, and Taylor Swift with six nods each.



Not only will the event highlight the achievements of those in the industry, but it’ll also pay tribute to independent venues, which have been affected by the pandemic.



Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards airs live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.