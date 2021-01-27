Halsey Is Pregnant with Baby No.1

Talk about an unexpected, yet exciting surprise!



On Wednesday, Halsey revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin.





The “You Should Be Sad” singer broke the news on Instagram in a series of pics— and with the baby bottle, rainbow, and angel emojis.



In the comments on Halsey’s post, the parents shared their joy over the wonderful news. Aylin commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey responded to her beau with “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already.”



Prior to Aydin, Halsey was in an on-and-off relationship with Yungblud, and actor Even Peters. She was also rumored to have dated model Cara Delevingne.



