Halsey Cancels Rescheduled “Manic” World Tour

“Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.” – Halsey

Photo: Halsey

Unfortunately you won’t get a chance to see Halsey on tour this summer. The singer announced that her 2020 “Manic” World Tour that got rescheduled to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has officially been canceled.

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates,” Halsey shared in the Twitter announcement. “I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety.”

Halsey assured fans that their “priority is now getting our ticket money back to you immediately.”

Ticket holders should look out for an email with instructions on how to receive a refund.

Halsey added, “This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. “