Halsey Announces Their Upcoming Album’s Release Date And Artwork

To quote a YouTube comment on the video where Halsey unveiled the artwork for LP4, “nobody does album reveals/ announcements as well as Halsey does.”



Today, Halsey revealed the release date and artwork for her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, but in a powerful and artistic way. In the video, the “Bad At Love” singer walks through the exhibits inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, all before pulling a cover to show a life-size painting of the album cover. The album cover shows the pop star sitting on a throne, with a breast exposed while holding a baby.



On her Instagram post, Halsey said “this cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!” They also described the album as “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and child birth.”



In January, Halsey took to social media and announced that they were expecting their first child with screenwriter, Alev Aydin.



If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out August 27, 2021 via Capitol Records. It was produced by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.



Watch the epic reveal below!