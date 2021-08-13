Going To Shows At These Venues? Proof Of Full Vaccination Required Soon

AEG Presents, the second-largest live music company in the world, is enacting a new COVID policy.



Starting Oct. 1, proof of full vaccination will be required by attendees and staff at all venues the company owns or operates. For now, concertgoers are still allowed to show a negative COVID test result if they wish. Some of the venues under the AEG umbrella include Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York, and New Jersey’s own Asbury Lanes.



AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said in a statement, “we have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status. Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading.” Marciano continued by saying “the Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one.”



The Bowery Presents, a regional partner of AEG, owns and operates venues in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the rest of the East Coast. Since Starland Ballroom is operated by the company, they announced their participation in the vaccination policy on Twitter yesterday.

AEG Presents’ policy is different than their rivals, Live Nation. According to Variety, artists performing at their venues dictate whether they’ll allow proof of vaccination, or a negative test result for entry. One artist who will do that on tour is Maroon 5, who will stop at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Sept. 10. In a statement on their Facebook, either option will be acceptable, but test results must be within 48 hours.