Glee Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Awards 2021

Members of the Glee cast are reuniting, once again, but for a special and emotionally touching occasion: to honor the late Naya Rivera.



The cast— Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch; Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison; Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr.; Jenna Ushkowit, Vanessa Lengies, Jacob Artist; Alex Newell, and Becca Tobin— are virtually getting together at the 32nd annual GLAAD Awards on April 8.



Presented by Demi Lovato, the tribute will honor LGBTQ teens and Rivera’s character, Santana Lopez. The timing for this event couldn’t have been more perfect.



Photo: Naya Rivera, courtesy of “officialglee” Instagram

It’s taking place the same year as the 10-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out. Lovato appeared on the show’s 5th season as Dani, one of Santana’s girlfriends.



Rivera passed away at age 33 from an accidental drowning last July.



The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Niecy Nash, will air Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.