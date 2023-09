Fun, Fairs, & Festivals FALL of ’23

Saturday September 23rd, 2023 marks this years fall equinox; the time when we’re officially three quarters of the way through our calendar year, and the changing of summer to fall. Luckily for us, being the most populated state per square mile, there’s always something to do in our Garden State! Sure, there’s always apple and pumpkin peaking here in the fall, but what better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than by heading to a local festival this autumn? Here’s a list of fun, fairs, and festivals being held throughout New Jersey this September. There’s definitely more too, for a full list, feel free to check out njfamily.com. 🙂

Greek Fest | September 22-24 | Toms River

| September 22-24 | Toms River Asbury Fest | September 22-24 | Asbury Park

| September 22-24 | Asbury Park Picnic In The Park | September 23 | Lincroft

| September 23 | Lincroft Fall Family Festival | September 23 | Holmdel

| September 23 | Holmdel Hot Air Balloon Festival | September 23-24 | Washington

| September 23-24 | Washington Fall Fest | September 24 | Seaside Heights

| September 24 | Seaside Heights Harvest Home Festival | September 24 | Holmdel

| September 24 | Holmdel Red Bank River Center Oktoberfest | September 24 | Red Bank

| September 24 | Red Bank Mudhen HavestFest | September 29-20 | Wildwood

| September 29-20 | Wildwood Diversity Day Children’s Fest | September 30 | Freehold

| September 30 | Freehold Fall Craft Show | September 30 | Farmingdale

| September 30 | Farmingdale Oktoberfest | October 1 | Freehold Borough

| October 1 | Freehold Borough Holland Ridge Farms Fall Flower Festival | October 1-15 | Cream Ridge

| October 1-15 | Cream Ridge Oktoberfest | October 7 | Highlands

| October 7 | Highlands Oysterfest | October 8 | Wildwood

| October 8 | Wildwood Diggerfest | November 4-26 | West Berlin

| November 4-26 | West Berlin Exit Zero Jazz Festival | November 9-12 | Cape May

| November 9-12 | Cape May Hungarian Artisan Market | November 11 | New Brunswick

| November 11 | New Brunswick Fall Event | October 14 | Monroe

| October 14 | Monroe Boo Brew By the Bay | October 21 | Highlands

| October 21 | Highlands Corazon Latino Fest | October 29 | New Brunswick