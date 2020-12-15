Full Trailer for Billie Eilish’s Documentary “The World’s A Little Blurry” [Watch]

“We are never going to be in this moment again, so why don’t we be in the moment, yeah,” Billie Eilish says to her fans in the trailer for her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.



According to the documentary’s synopsis, it’ll “offer a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'”

The Grammy-winning artist began teasing the film earlier this week



On her Instagram, she posted a clip of her at a photoshoot containing a soundbite from the documentary. Then on Monday, she revealed the poster for it.



Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler, premieres in theaters via Neon, and on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, 2021.









