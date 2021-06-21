Friends’ Star James Michael Tyler Reveals Battle With Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

James Michael Tyler, best known as Central Perk manager Gunther on “Friends,” has publicly disclosed his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis.



This morning, the actor appeared on “Today” to open up about his experience with the disease He was diagnosed in September 2018, but the cancer was caught too late. It spread to his bones and spine, leading to paraplegia, paralysis below the waist.



“I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” Tyler told Craig Melvin on the program. “I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years.” However, “It’s stage 4, late-stage cancer, so eventually, it’s gonna probably get me.”

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

It was during an annual checkup that the cancer was discovered. Tyler was undergoing a routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, and doctors discovered that his number was abnormally high. A normal PSA number is 1; his was 654.



In the beginning, he was treated with hormone therapy and felt well. However, the cancer would worsen in early March 2020. “I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing,” Tyler said. “So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed.”



Currently, the “Friends” alum is undergoing chemotherapy, which has been aggressively fighting it.