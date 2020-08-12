‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot Is In The Works With Will Smith

After 30 years since its TV debut, a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot is in the works. However, this version is going to be a drama.

Will Smith was inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 YouTube trailer for a dramatic version of the sitcom. Now Will has teamed up with Cooper, along with producers Benny Medina (who worked on the original) and Quincy Jones for this project.

They are currently shopping the new series that has a dark spin to all major streaming services.