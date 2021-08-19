Ed Sheeran’s New Album “=” To Be Released In October

“ed-sheeran-en-argentina-2017” by ArRecital is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Even though Ed Sheeran released No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019, the wait for a follow-up has felt much longer.



Today, the wait is officially over. During a livestream on his Instagram, the singer-songwriter finally revealed the name of his upcoming fourth album, =, and it’s release date: Friday, Oct. 29.



Pronounced “equals,” the album will boast 14 tracks, including the recently released single “Bad Habits.” According to Ed, it was a “painstaking process” cutting down the number of tracks to 14; there were more on his list. Despite the difficulty, the musician said that he “loves the album, and believes it’s the best piece of work he’s done.”



Sheeran went in depth about =, which he described as a “coming of age” album, on his Instagram post. “My 4th studio album ‘=‘ comes out October 29th, and is available to preorder today on all platforms, cd, vinyl and cassette. I started writing and recording this album June 2017. Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it.”



Photos: Ed’s upcoming album, “=” courtesy of Instagram

After the big announcement, he released his second single, “Visiting Hours.” Sheeran completed the track and dedicated it to his friend, Michael, who passed away in early 2021. The first single “Bad Habits” was released in July, and became Ed’s sixth No.1 hit on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart.



Pre-orders for his upcoming album, =, are available now.



