Ed Sheeran Wins Music Copyright Lawsuit

Since 2014 Ed Sheeran had been in a legal battle regarding the relation between his song “Thinking Out Loud,” and Marvin Gaye’s song “Let’s Get It On”.

Earlier in the week Sheeran was called into court, with the case pending, he said if he lost that he’d give up on music entirely.

Ed Sheeran wins copyright trial, found not guilty of copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ with ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ pic.twitter.com/mAlGTNRWFl — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 4, 2023

Luckily for us, the court ruled in favor of Ed Sheeran. Outside of the New York courthouse, Sheeran said, “It’s devastating to be accused of stealing someone else’s song when we’ve put so much work into our livelihoods.” Going on to say, “I’m just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy.“

Ed Sheeran Subtract

It’s all a good thing too, on account of his new album Subtract releasing today as well!

