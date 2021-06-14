Ed Sheeran To Premiere New Single “Bad Habits” Next Week

Photo: Ed Sheeran/ Instagram

The new era of Ed Sheeran is almost here, and we’re for it!



On Friday, Sheeran officially announced the release of his new single, “Bad Habits.” In addition, the Grammy-winning songwriter posted a brief video on Instagram— featuring him dressed as a vampire— and revealed the release date: June 25.



In a statement, Sheeran said “I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear “Bad Habits.” I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”



Back in February, he hinted that his new album would drop later in the year. Then in April, he was spotted filming a music video in London.

Ed Sheeran as a vampire 🛐 pic.twitter.com/jhdj8A4uza — Sophia Sheeran🧛🏻‍♂️ (@imjustsofi) April 24, 2021



Ed’s previous album, No.6 Collaborations Project, was released in 2019. His last musical offering was his 2020 single, “Afterglow,” released during the holidays.



Are you excited for a new album from Ed Sheeran? Let us know!