Ed Sheeran Surprises Us With New Track “Afterglow”



Christmas has arrived early— thanks to Ed Sheeran!



On Monday morning, the 29 year-old singer-songwriter surprised us with the music video for his new track, “Afterglow.”



This is the singer’s first release since his latest album “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” in 2019. “Afterglow” was co-written by him, with David Hodges and FRED.



Sheeran previously teased the song’s release on Instagram, with the cryptic caption “11 am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present,” including the cover art for the single.



The British artist also confirmed that this will not be featured on an upcoming album. On a separate post, he said “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!” he added. “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”



News of the track’s release also comes after Sheeran announced last December that he was taking a break from music, and social media.



During that time, he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, became first-time parents to their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.





