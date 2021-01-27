Dwayne Johnson Runs For President In 2032 in NBC’s “Young Rock” [Watch Trailer]



Dwayne Johnson is running for president with the help of Rosario Dawson and Randall Park in NBC’s latest scripted comedy series Young Rock.

The show follows Johnson throughout the different chapters of his life. From his childhood in Hawaii, to playing football at the University of Miami, and what shaped him into the man he is today.

Johnson plays himself, a wrestler turned movie star, retelling stories while campaigning for this presidential run.

Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at 10, Bradley Constant at 15, Uli Latukefu at 20. Stacey Leilua stars as his mother, Ata Johnson, while Joseph Lee Anderson plays his father, “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson.

Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) plays himself, an actor turned journalist, with all access coverage to Johnson’s presidential campaign. He’ll interviewing Johnson throughout the show giving audiences and voters an inside look into his background.

Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) will play General Monica Jackson, who is “a resilient leader, confident and steadfast in her decisions. Representative of her decorated years of service, General Jackson is an unrivaled force whose respected ethics and values are introduced as a very integral key to Dwayne Johnson’s presidential campaign.”

Young Rock debuts on NBC Tuesday, February 16 at 8PM EST.