Dunkin’ Is Testing Salads At Select Locations

Photo: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is venturing beyond coffee, donuts and breakfast by testing out a new food product: salad. Chicago-based company, Farmer’s Fridge, is providing the premade salads, and they’ll be sold in portable jars.



“When it was founded seven years ago, Farmer’s Fridge focused on distributing its fresh food through a network of smart refrigerated vending machines, now found in airports, universities, office buildings and hospitals around the country,” a spokesperson for Farmer’s Fridge said. “But as convenience stores and fast food franchises hope to expand their offering, Farmer’s Fridge saw a market for a wholesale business.”



So where will the healthy additions be available for it’s test run?



Six locations in total: three in Chicago, and three here in New Jersey! The Jersey locations— 2639 Morris Ave. in Union, 323 North Ave. in Garwood and 315 Central Ave. in Clark— are participating in the three month-long trial.



You can expect to see Greek salads and grain bowls served— as well as additional healthy options— such as Greek yogurt, pesto pasta, and burrito bowls.



This is Farmer Fridge’s first food partnership, so only time will tell if salads will be made available for every Dunkin’ locations.











