Dua Lipa Is Thinking About Album No.3

Photo: Dua Lipa/ Instagram

It has been over a year since Dua Lipa released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and now she’s planning her next chapter.



Warner Records UK President Joe Kentish, the boss of her record label, spoke with Variety to reflect on the album’s success, and what’s in store for her. “She was talking about album No.3 when we barely had No.2 done! You’re half-expecting that she might want to take a break or go about things differently but she’s like ‘Right, what’s next?’ Her interests, her knowledge, her thirst to learn new things and to be in control of what she does just grows and grows.”



Kentish also promised her fans that LP 3 will be “something completely different and at scale.”



Future Nostalgia was critically acclaimed when it was released in March 2020. She received an Album of the Year nomination for it, and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys.



The album spawned six singles: “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Break My Heart;” “Hallucinate,” “Levitating,” and “Love Again.”

In other news, Dua is releasing the music video for her latest single, “Love Again,” this Friday.