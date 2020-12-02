Drake Is Releasing A Candle That Smells Like Him

Photo: Better World Fragrance

Over the past few months, Drake has been gifting his friends with his new line of scented candles and one scent apparently smells just like him.

The candle line is called Better World Fragrance House which includes five different scents which is expected to drop this holiday season.

The one that is catching everyone eye is Carby Musk, which actually smells like Drake. Carby Musk is description reads, “smooth musk fragrance is introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.”

This is the personal fragrance that Drake wears and, “features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet.”

The four other scents include, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts and Muskoka.

Better World Fragrance has a website, but it’s just a landing page right now. Customers are able to subscribe to the line to receive updates on releases. Their Instagram account currently has no posts and it only following two people: Drake and @drakerelated, an account that’s everything Drake.