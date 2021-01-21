Drake Delays Upcoming Album “Certified Lover Boy”

Photo: Drake/ Instagram

Drake is pushing the release of his album, Certified Lover Boy, but for good reason.



The “God’s Plan” rapper announced on his Instagram story that he’s prioritizing his recovery after recently having surgery.



“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he wrote. The rapper revealed in Oct. 2020 that he suffered a knee injury.

Photo: Drake/ Instagram

This isn’t the first time Drake has delayed the release of his highly anticipated album.



It was originally slated for a Summer 2020 release, but he later announced on his 34th birthday it was being pushed to January 2021.



"Laugh Now, Cry Later," the album's first single, was released August 2020.






