Doja Cat and SZA Team Up at the Billboard Music Awards [Watch]

There are a lot of words to describe Doja Cat and SZA’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards, but there’s one we can agree on: phenomenal!



Last night, the duo performed their collaborative single, “Kiss Me More,” off of Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her. The performance marked a special moment for both singers, as well as their fans. “Kiss Me More” was released in April, but last night was its live debut. The pair were joined by a team of dancers wearing orange orb helmets. Watch the video below!



Earlier in the show, Doja Cat won the award for Top R&B Female Artist. She was also up for four nominations: Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song (“Say So”). SZA joined her in the Top R&B Female Artist category.