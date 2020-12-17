Disney Plus Cancels Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Photo: Disney Channel

“Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff has announced that the reboot of the popular early 2000s show is not moving forward.



It was announced in August 2019 that the series was greenlit by Disney+, with Hilary Duff, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Adam Lamberg, and Robert Carradine reprising their roles.



“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.”

Photo: Hilary Duff/ IG

Production began in November 2019, with 2 episodes being completed, but it was later affected by behind-the-scenes drama and setbacks.



In January, the series’ original showrunner and creator, Terri Minsky, was fired by the network.



The main reason for the cancellation of the project was creative differences. Duff and Minsky wanted an adult tone for the show, while Disney wanted it to appeal to families and kids.



Originally, the reboot planned to feature Lizzie as an adult in her 30s— living in New York City and working as a decorator’s assistant, as well as dealing with more adult themes.













