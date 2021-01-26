Demi Lovato is Returning to Her TV Roots

Photo: Demi Lovato/ Instagram

Demi Lovato is starring in an NBC sitcom pilot— marking her return to the screen.



Hungry, the upcoming series, follows friends who are members of a food issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.



Aside from being a cast member, she will also serve as its executive producer.



The series is being developed by writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who garnered two Emmy Awards for her work on the hit show Frasier.



This will be the singer/ actor’s first regular television role in 10 years. Her previous regular role was as Sonny Munroe on the Disney Channel series, Sonny With a Chance, from 2009- 2011. Afterwards, she made guest appearances on shows such as Glee, Matador, From Dusk Till Dawn, and— recently— Will & Grace.

