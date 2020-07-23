Demi Lovato Is Engaged To Max Ehrich

July 23, 2020|Lenore Luca|

After a few months of dating, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged.

Photo: Demi Lovato / Instagraom

The Young and the Restless alum popped the question last night on the beach in California and the happy couple was quick to share the news on Instagram.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” Demi To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

“@maxehrich -I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” the bride to be continued. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

Excited about what the future holds, Demi shared, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍”

Romance rumors between Demi and Max started at the beginning of March when they were flirting with each other on social media. Then we found out the couple was quarantining together and continued to fall in love.

