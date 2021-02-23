Daft Punk Announces Retirement in ‘Epilogue’ Video

Photo: Daft Punk / YouTube

After almost three decades together, Daft Punk is retiring.

The duo announced the news in an eight-minute long video titled “Epilogue,” which was an excerpt from their 2006 film Electroma.

In the video, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, are walking around the desert in their staple space helmets and leather jackets. One of them takes their jacket off as the other activated the detonator on their back. When the time runs out, one member blows up, while the other walks into the sunset (maybe sunrise) to their 2013 single, “Touch.”

Their long time publicist, Kathryn Fraizer, confirmed the EDM groups split, but wasn’t able to give a reason.

The legendary French electronic duo, who formed in Paris back in 1993, only released four full-length studio albums. Their 2013 Random Access Memories album would be their last.

Watch the “Epilogue” video below.