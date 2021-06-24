Courage The Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo In The Same Movie?! Watch The Trailer!

The childhood nostalgia is strong right now!!

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment/ YouTube

Courage The Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo are teaming up for a crossover that literally came straight outta nowhere.



Warner Bros. released the trailer for “Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog” during the week. The synopsis is as follows:



“An original animated feature so exciting it’s scratching at the door! Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!”



Marty Grabstein, Thea White and Jeff Bergman— the original cast of “Courage The Cowardly Dog”— will reprise their roles as Courage, Muriel Bagge and Eustace Bagge respectively. Meanwhile, Frank Welker will voice Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Grey Griffin will voice Daphne Blake, Kate Micucci will voice Velma Dinkley. Returning to voice Scooby’s best friend, Shaggy, is Matthew Lillard. Lillard also acted as the legendary character for the 2002 live-action film “Scooby-Doo,” and the 2004 sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”



Cecilia Aranovich, who directed for TV shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Harley Quinn” is credited as the producer and director for the film. In an interview with Syfy Wire, she said that it will “trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers.”



Watch the trailer below! “Straight Outta Nowhere” is set for digital and DVD/ blu-ray release on September 14.